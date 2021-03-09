PGO prepares report to ICC on Russia's shelling of civilian objects in Luhansk region

Deputy Prosecutor General Gunduz Mamedov signed an information message to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the facts of violations of international humanitarian law by representatives of the Russian occupation administrations in Luhansk region.

"The appeal contains information about the facts of the systematic use of the Russian Federation and illegal armed formations under its control of indiscriminate weapons, the consequences of which are unpredictable, and the shelling of civilian objects. It is about artillery shelling of hospitals, residential buildings, gas, water and electricity supply facilities, that is the infrastructure that is not used for military purposes, and, therefore, its shelling is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions of 1949," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

Mamedov emphasized that the Prosecutor's Office, together with human rights activists, conducted an analysis and collected evidence, which prove the systematic nature of criminal actions against residents of Luhansk region and civilian infrastructure.

"The regional prosecutor's offices in Donbas have introduced a register of victims of the armed conflict, which makes it possible to provide an appropriate legal assessment of the actions of representatives of the occupation administrations, determine the amount of losses and restore the rights of victims. In criminal proceedings in relation to crimes related to the armed conflict, more than 4,200 victims have been identified, of which more than 90% are individuals. Some 328 civilians were injured, and 197 died as a result of enemy shelling," he said.

The report to the ICC was prepared by Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office together with Luhansk Regional Human Rights Center Alternative and representatives of the Department for Crimes Committed during Armed Conflict, as well as the Prosecutor General's Office on the basis of monitoring visits of human rights activists to the zone of armed conflict, interviews with victims and materials of criminal proceedings.

In total, the report contains information about 34 facts of indiscriminate shelling. The results of these actions were numerous damage to water pipelines, hydraulic structures, industrial buildings and equipment, interruptions in water supply and power supply in the villages of Novotoshkivske, Vovchoiarivka, Loskutivka, Pidlisne, Toshkivka, Svitlychne, and the cities of Hirske, Zolotoe and Popasna with a total population of more than 40,000 people.

It is noted that since 2014, more than 7,000 damaged and destroyed infrastructure facilities have been recorded in Luhansk region. Over the past year, 655 attacks have been documented from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, as a result of which 22 civilian infrastructure objects were damaged, three civilians were injured and one was killed.