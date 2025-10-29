Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:33 29.10.2025

Germany hands over suspect in production and sale of psychotropic drugs to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies – ​​PGO

At the request of prosecutors from Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, German authorities extradited a man who had been hiding from investigators to Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service reported.

"According to investigators, he was a member of a criminal organization that manufactured and sold methamphetamine in Dnipro. In 2019, he was charged with participating in a criminal organization, as well as with the manufacture, acquisition, transportation, and storage of psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale, and the illegal acquisition and storage of equipment for their manufacture (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Parts 2 and 3 of Article 307, Part 4 of Article 28, and Part 2 of Article 313 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Telegram channel reported.

The suspect subsequently fled and was placed on the international wanted list.

He was detained in Germany in June and handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in late October.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court ordered his pretrial detention.

Tags: #germany #pgo

