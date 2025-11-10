Law enforcers detain one of suspects in embezzlement of almost UAH 6 bln of Ukrtatnafta – PGO

Law enforcement officers detained a man who was on the international wanted list on suspicion of misappropriating more than UAH 5.8 billion of assets of a fuel and energy enterprise, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

According to the investigation, between 2017 and 2022, a group of individuals that included officials of a major oil refinery and representatives of affiliated commercial entities organized a scheme for the illegal misappropriation of fuel and lubricants, the PGO reported on its website on Monday.

The National Police said the case concerns PJSC Ukrtatnafta.

According to the report, the affiliated companies received petroleum products without payment, then sold them to other business entities, transferring the proceeds to their own accounts and embezzling the funds. To make these operations appear legitimate, they signed contracts with deferred payment terms, in some cases extending up to two years after the end of martial law.

Based on the findings of an economic examination and audit data, the company’s losses amount to over UAH 5.8 billion.

The suspect, who had been notified of suspicion back in 2024, subsequently fled abroad and was declared internationally wanted.

On November 7, 2025, he was detained on suspicion of large-scale misappropriation of property committed by an organized group (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of prosecutors, a preventive measure was chosen for the perpetrator.