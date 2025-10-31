Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:18 31.10.2025

Russian commander involved in murder of 17 civilians in Bucha notified of suspicion - PGO

3 min read
Russian commander involved in murder of 17 civilians in Bucha notified of suspicion - PGO
Photo: https://t.me/pgo_gov_ua/

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has issued a notice of suspicion to the commander of a Russian army platoon involved in the murder of 17 civilians in Bucha during the occupation of Kyiv region in 2022.

On Friday, the agency reported on its Telegram channel that this Russian soldier is one of six suspects who committed atrocities in Bucha.

"On March 7, 2022, during the occupation of Kyiv region, servicemen of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Division of the Airborne Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, under the command of a lieutenant, established control over Lisna Bucha area," the message reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, while conducting so-called filtration, they carried out searches, torture, and murder of pro-Ukrainian civilians who, in their opinion, could assist the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"During March 2022, this officer's subordinates killed at least 17 civilians. To cover up the crimes, they burned the bodies of some of the dead," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

According to the report, the platoon commander, instead of observing the laws and customs of war, violated them himself, calling on his subordinates to commit atrocities, convincing them of impunity.

"He organized a reporting system that allowed him to be aware of all their actions in the occupied territory and to have real opportunities to prevent or punish crimes. His actions and orders created a system in which violence against civilians became the norm for the entire unit," the Ukrainian prosecutor's office noted.

In addition, it was established that the commander himself took direct part in the cruel treatment of three civilians and threatened to kill them.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, a large-scale investigative process was conducted. "More than 330 victims and witnesses were questioned, 59 investigative experiments were conducted, 86 photo identifications were made, 89 crime scene inspections were conducted, and three body exhumations were performed. The evidence obtained allowed us to reconstruct in detail the circumstances of the murders of 17 civilians," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

As a result of the work carried out, investigators and prosecutors collected comprehensive evidence of the crimes. The perpetrators were identified, and a comprehensive legal assessment of the platoon commander's actions was provided.

The department clarified that the platoon commander was held accountable for three types of war crimes: issuing a criminal order, directly committing a crime jointly with other military personnel, and command responsibility (responsibility for crimes committed by subordinates).

Tags: #suspicion #pgo

MORE ABOUT

18:33 29.10.2025
Germany hands over suspect in production and sale of psychotropic drugs to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies – ​​PGO

Germany hands over suspect in production and sale of psychotropic drugs to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies – ​​PGO

09:09 29.10.2025
PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

13:56 28.10.2025
SBI: Ex-Chairman of Ukrenergo detained on suspicion of embezzling state enterprise funds

SBI: Ex-Chairman of Ukrenergo detained on suspicion of embezzling state enterprise funds

13:28 28.10.2025
Russian dpty Minister of Agriculture suspected of illegally transporting more than 4 mln tonnes of grain from TOT – PGO

Russian dpty Minister of Agriculture suspected of illegally transporting more than 4 mln tonnes of grain from TOT – PGO

12:07 10.10.2025
NABU and SAPO notify PGO’s prosecutor of suspicion

NABU and SAPO notify PGO’s prosecutor of suspicion

13:33 08.10.2025
Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

14:39 04.10.2025
At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

11:53 01.09.2025
Detained Lviv resident charged with murder of Parubiy - PGO

Detained Lviv resident charged with murder of Parubiy - PGO

14:47 20.08.2025
Russian-made homeopathic drugs of questionable quality sold during war – PGO

Russian-made homeopathic drugs of questionable quality sold during war – PGO

16:11 18.08.2025
Russian soldier shoots civilian in Pokrovsk axis – prosecutor's office

Russian soldier shoots civilian in Pokrovsk axis – prosecutor's office

HOT NEWS

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

LATEST

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

MFA recommends that Ukrainian citizens in Tanzania maintain heightened vigilance due to worsening security situation

Two people injured as result of enemy shelling in Velykyi Burluk community of Kharkiv region

Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Near Kostiantynivka, Phoenix unit destroys Russian Grad, two tanks, about 50 occupiers

Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

AD
AD