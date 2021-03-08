Facts

12:27 08.03.2021

As result of fatal bus accident in Poland, 24 Ukrainians hospitalized, 9 of them are in grave condition – emergency service

1 min read
As result of fatal bus accident in Poland, 24 Ukrainians hospitalized, 9 of them are in grave condition – emergency service

After a fatal bus accident in Poland on Saturday evening, March 6, some 24 Ukrainians are still in hospital, nine of them are in grave condition, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"As of 07:00 on March 8, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, there are 24 people in medical facilities (nine of them are in grave condition)," the service said.

As noted, the situation is under the control of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

"According to the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, on March 6, near the Korchova-Krakovets border checkpoint, a regular bus Poznan-Kherson (there were 57 people, citizens of Ukraine) got into an accident, as a result of which five people died and 35 people were hospitalized in medical facilities. With the assistance of consuls, 24 people were sent to Ukraine."

Earlier it was reported that in Poland, the prosecutor's office brought charges against the driver of the Ukrainian regular bus, who in Podkarpatské vojvodstvo of the republic got into the traffic accident in which five citizens of Ukraine died, he faces up to eight years in prison.

Tags: #poland #ukrainians #accident
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:11 08.03.2021
Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

12:49 06.03.2021
Zelensky, Duda send condolences on victims of accident with Ukrainian bus in Poland

Zelensky, Duda send condolences on victims of accident with Ukrainian bus in Poland

11:20 06.03.2021
Six Ukrainians killed in bus accident in Poland, 15 more hospitalized

Six Ukrainians killed in bus accident in Poland, 15 more hospitalized

09:47 01.03.2021
Kuleba withdraws two employees of Ukrainian embassies in Poland, suspected of corruption

Kuleba withdraws two employees of Ukrainian embassies in Poland, suspected of corruption

12:30 19.02.2021
MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

17:57 18.02.2021
Number of Ukrainians down by 314,000 in 2020 - State Statistics Service

Number of Ukrainians down by 314,000 in 2020 - State Statistics Service

09:05 27.01.2021
Three quarters of Ukrainians say country moving in wrong direction - poll

Three quarters of Ukrainians say country moving in wrong direction - poll

11:19 26.01.2021
Polish Foreign Minister says Borrell should visit Kyiv before his visit to Moscow

Polish Foreign Minister says Borrell should visit Kyiv before his visit to Moscow

09:51 15.01.2021
Ukrainians to receive vaccination passports against COVID-19 in same way as Europeans – Stepanov

Ukrainians to receive vaccination passports against COVID-19 in same way as Europeans – Stepanov

09:20 11.01.2021
Accident at section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline poses no threat to transit of gas to Europe – GTSOU

Accident at section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline poses no threat to transit of gas to Europe – GTSOU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

LATEST

Taran: equal rights policy, opportunities for women, men is one of priorities of Defense Ministry

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

It is time to deepen political association, economic integration of EU with Eastern Partnership countries – Tochytskyi

Women's march being held in Kyiv demanding ratification of Istanbul Convention

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD