As result of fatal bus accident in Poland, 24 Ukrainians hospitalized, 9 of them are in grave condition – emergency service

After a fatal bus accident in Poland on Saturday evening, March 6, some 24 Ukrainians are still in hospital, nine of them are in grave condition, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"As of 07:00 on March 8, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, there are 24 people in medical facilities (nine of them are in grave condition)," the service said.

As noted, the situation is under the control of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

"According to the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, on March 6, near the Korchova-Krakovets border checkpoint, a regular bus Poznan-Kherson (there were 57 people, citizens of Ukraine) got into an accident, as a result of which five people died and 35 people were hospitalized in medical facilities. With the assistance of consuls, 24 people were sent to Ukraine."

Earlier it was reported that in Poland, the prosecutor's office brought charges against the driver of the Ukrainian regular bus, who in Podkarpatské vojvodstvo of the republic got into the traffic accident in which five citizens of Ukraine died, he faces up to eight years in prison.