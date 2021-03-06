Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

Some 3,277 people were vaccinated over the past day in Ukraine, and a total of 15,758 citizens had been vaccinated against coronavirus on Saturday morning, the Ministry of Health has reported (the Coronavirus_info project).

During the day, the largest number of vaccinated people were in Donetsk region – 360 vaccinations, for the entire period of the vaccination campaign the largest number of those vaccinated were in Donetsk region (1,470 vaccinations), and the least - in Zakarpattia region (284 vaccinations).

In Kyiv city, over the past day, 100 vaccinations were made.