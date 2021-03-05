Facts

12:22 05.03.2021

Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

1 min read
Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

The EU Council has excluded from the list of former high-ranking Ukrainian officials during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, on whom the EU imposed sanctions in the form of an asset freeze for misappropriation of public funds, ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Arbuzov and ex-Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk.

Such a decision, according to which the sanctions for the rest were extended for another year - until March 6, 2022, was published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Thus, ex-president Yanukovych, his son Oleksandr, ex-minister of internal affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko, his deputy Viktor Ratushniak, ex-prosecutor Viktor Pshonka and his son Artem, Serhiy Kurchenko and former Minister of Tax and Income Oleksandr Klymenko remain on the list.

As reported, on March 4, the EU Council decided to extend the sanctions.

For the first time, the decision to freeze the assets of senior officials was made on March 5, 2014 in response to events in Ukraine. Initially, there were 18 people on the list. Many of them have challenged the EU's decision on sanctions in the European Court of Justice, winning cases.

Tags: #arbuzov #eu #tabachnyk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:39 04.03.2021
EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

16:02 02.03.2021
Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

15:58 02.03.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

10:50 26.02.2021
EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

14:50 12.02.2021
European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

10:24 12.02.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

09:50 12.02.2021
EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

13:11 10.02.2021
Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

09:30 09.02.2021
Leader of CDU Germany Laschet supports idea of ​​EU enlargement, giving Ukraine 'European perspective' - ​​Ambassador Melnyk

Leader of CDU Germany Laschet supports idea of ​​EU enlargement, giving Ukraine 'European perspective' - ​​Ambassador Melnyk

20:14 05.02.2021
EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Police official from Kamianske, who organized 'protection' of businessmen, detained – National Police head

We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

Ukraine records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row

LATEST

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

Police official from Kamianske, who organized 'protection' of businessmen, detained – National Police head

We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Ukraine records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to combat threats to national security regarding citizenship

Ambassador Korniychuk attracted ASHRA to the selection of Israeli companies for the implementation of various projects in Ukraine – The Embassy

Israeli doctors are ready to cooperate with Ukraine in the issue of treating children – The Embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD