Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

The EU Council has excluded from the list of former high-ranking Ukrainian officials during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, on whom the EU imposed sanctions in the form of an asset freeze for misappropriation of public funds, ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Arbuzov and ex-Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk.

Such a decision, according to which the sanctions for the rest were extended for another year - until March 6, 2022, was published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Thus, ex-president Yanukovych, his son Oleksandr, ex-minister of internal affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko, his deputy Viktor Ratushniak, ex-prosecutor Viktor Pshonka and his son Artem, Serhiy Kurchenko and former Minister of Tax and Income Oleksandr Klymenko remain on the list.

As reported, on March 4, the EU Council decided to extend the sanctions.

For the first time, the decision to freeze the assets of senior officials was made on March 5, 2014 in response to events in Ukraine. Initially, there were 18 people on the list. Many of them have challenged the EU's decision on sanctions in the European Court of Justice, winning cases.