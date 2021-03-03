Facts

16:15 03.03.2021

H&M to open first store in Kharkiv in Nikolsky shopping mall

H&M to open first store in Kharkiv in Nikolsky shopping mall

Swedish retailer H&M will open its first store in Kharkiv in May 2021 in new Nikolsky shopping mall, expanding its chain in Ukraine to six outlets, the retailer's press service said.

The total area of the store is 2,100 square meters, of which about 1,700 square meters are shopping area. This is the sixth store of the chain in Ukraine and the first outside the Ukrainian capital.

"We see a high interest in the H&M brand in the regions and therefore are pleased to announce the opening of a store in Nikolsky shopping center in Kharkiv. I am sure that Kharkiv residents will appreciate both a wide range of goods and a modern store concept," H&M Ukraine CEO Dominik Fantachino said.

According to H&M, the space of the store will differ from other stores of the chain in Ukraine with an updated interior concept. Buyers can expect a wide range of women's, men's, teenage and children's clothing.

