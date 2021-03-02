Facts

15:58 02.03.2021

EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

EU sanctions against Russia will remain in force until the Minsk agreements are implemented, said President of the European Council Charles Michel during his visit to Ukraine.

"On my first visit to east Ukraine with President of Ukraine Zelensky I expressed unequivocal EU support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The shameful reality is that people continue to die here and face dire consequences of the conflict. The full implementation of the Minsk Agreements is the only way forward. Until full implementation is a reality, EU sanctions against Russia will remain in place," Michel wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He also noted that together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the contact line in Luhansk region, they called for the full opening of all entry/exit checkpoints.

"This is vital for maintaining people to people connections and providing services across the contact line." Michel explained.

The President of the Council of Europe added that he was impressed by the important work of the OSCE SMM, thanking the EU partners, with whom the EU supports the population affected by the conflict.

"EU works for new crossing points & demining, & stepping up help to OSCE SMM to fulfill its mandate fully," he stressed.

