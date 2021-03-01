Ukraine awaiting arrival of Coronavac vaccine from China – Health Ministry

The Ukrainian Health Ministry is awaiting the arrival of a shipment of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine Coronavac, produced by Chinese company Sinovac and acquired by the Health Ministry using funds from the budget, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"We are awaiting a shipment of Coronavac. Under the contract, the vaccine is due to be supplied before March 6, together with all documentation confirming its effectiveness," Stepanov said.

"The government is fully protected from the point of view of bank guarantees," he said.

The range of producers of COVID-19 vaccines is broadening, Stepanov said.

"Vaccine producers are being added to the list all the time. That is three to four producers worldwide today, but there may be ten tomorrow," he said.