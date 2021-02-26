Facts

17:37 26.02.2021

Biden: United States never to recognize Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea

The United States does not and will never recognize the so-called annexation of the peninsula by Russia, and will, along with Ukraine, oppose Russia's aggressive actions, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

"The United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive acts. We will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine," Biden said in a statement released on the White House website on Friday.

He said that seven years ago today, Russia violated international law, the norms by which modern countries engage one another, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor Ukraine when it invaded Crimea.

"The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and partners today, as it has from the beginning of this conflict. On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine," Biden said.

The President said that the United States will also continue to honor the courage and hope of the Revolution of Dignity, in which the Ukrainian people faced down sniper fire and enforcers in riot gear on the Maidan and demanded a new beginning for their country.

"The United States still believes in the promise of Ukraine and we support all those working towards a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for their country," Biden said.

