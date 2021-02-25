Facts

21:34 25.02.2021

Ukraine interested in increasing presence of NATO forces in Black Sea - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Kyiv is interested in increasing the presence of NATO forces in the Black Sea, the presidential press service said.

"Ukraine stands ready to continue cooperating with the Alliance in strategic air transportation in the framework of NATO SALIS (Strategic Airlift International Solution) program," Zelensky said.

Zelensky spoke in favor of expanding the alliance's activities in the Black Sea region and noted that Ukraine is interested in increasing the presence of NATO forces in the Black Sea.

At the same time, the secretary general noted that the organization will undertake efforts to increase its presence in the Black Sea and has already begun to do so. He emphasized that both NATO countries and their allies should increase assistance in training the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a bilateral basis.

 

