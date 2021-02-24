Zhovkva, Italian Ambassador discuss intensification of trade, economic, investment cooperation between countries

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva and Italian Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazo discussed ways to further develop the Ukrainian-Italian partnership, the website of the President of Ukraine reported.

"Zhovkva thanked Zazo for the continued support of Italy in the issues of restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for supporting our country's initiatives to deepen cooperation with the EU and NATO," the presidential press service reported.

The deputy head of the President's Office noted the high dynamics of bilateral contacts in the last year and the successful interaction of countries in overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, during the meeting, Zhovkva discussed with the Italian Ambassador the ways of further development of the Ukrainian-Italian partnership and activation of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

An exchange of views took place on the measures of political dialogue for 2021 and further steps to intensify trade, economic and investment cooperation between Ukraine and Italy.

Particular attention was paid to the current epidemic situation in Ukraine and Italy and the acceleration of Ukraine's access to certified vaccines against COVID-19.