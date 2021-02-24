Facts

09:32 24.02.2021

Zhovkva, Italian Ambassador discuss intensification of trade, economic, investment cooperation between countries

1 min read
Zhovkva, Italian Ambassador discuss intensification of trade, economic, investment cooperation between countries

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva and Italian Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazo discussed ways to further develop the Ukrainian-Italian partnership, the website of the President of Ukraine reported.

"Zhovkva thanked Zazo for the continued support of Italy in the issues of restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for supporting our country's initiatives to deepen cooperation with the EU and NATO," the presidential press service reported.

The deputy head of the President's Office noted the high dynamics of bilateral contacts in the last year and the successful interaction of countries in overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, during the meeting, Zhovkva discussed with the Italian Ambassador the ways of further development of the Ukrainian-Italian partnership and activation of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

An exchange of views took place on the measures of political dialogue for 2021 and further steps to intensify trade, economic and investment cooperation between Ukraine and Italy.

Particular attention was paid to the current epidemic situation in Ukraine and Italy and the acceleration of Ukraine's access to certified vaccines against COVID-19.

Tags: #italy #ambassador
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 18.02.2021
Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ukraine Hadi Al-Hajri: this year's infrastructure projects will extend cooperation between our countries to a higher level

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ukraine Hadi Al-Hajri: this year's infrastructure projects will extend cooperation between our countries to a higher level

10:18 15.02.2021
Ukraine's Ambassador to China Kamyshev dies - Kuleba

Ukraine's Ambassador to China Kamyshev dies - Kuleba

14:20 01.02.2021
Ambassador of France: Ukraine needs to make progress in the fight against corruption and the rule of law

Ambassador of France: Ukraine needs to make progress in the fight against corruption and the rule of law

13:54 01.02.2021
Deliveries of patrol boats from France to Ukraine to begin in late 2021 – ambassador

Deliveries of patrol boats from France to Ukraine to begin in late 2021 – ambassador

15:48 19.01.2021
Italian Ambassador presents copies of his credentials to Ukrainian Dpty FM

Italian Ambassador presents copies of his credentials to Ukrainian Dpty FM

18:23 18.12.2020
Ukraine must implement EU Green Deal in parallel with Europe – ambassador

Ukraine must implement EU Green Deal in parallel with Europe – ambassador

15:39 18.12.2020
Canada, Ukraine to modernize FTA in 2021 – ambassador

Canada, Ukraine to modernize FTA in 2021 – ambassador

11:39 20.11.2020
Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

16:20 05.11.2020
British ambassador visits administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

British ambassador visits administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

09:40 02.11.2020
British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov proposes to amend law on sanctions

Part of Samara-Western Direction petroleum pipeline seized – SBU

Cabinet agrees to tighten restrictions on passenger traffic in regions with 'red' epidemiological regime

Ukraine starting COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday

British American Tobacco wins appeal against Antimonopoly Committee over UAH 450 mln fine

LATEST

Razumkov believes chances of law on Constitutional Court are high, taking into account Venice Commission's opinion

Razumkov doubts bill on NABU to pass committee easily, two parliamentary readings

Cabinet sets immigration quota for 2021

Razumkov proposes to amend law on sanctions

Activist Sternenko is in Odesa detention centre until judgement comes into force – prosecutor

Part of Samara-Western Direction petroleum pipeline seized – SBU

Ukrainian citizenship can be obtained by confirming proficiency in Ukrainian language at B1 level

Ambassador Korniychuk presented his credentials to the President of Israel

Ukraine's transition to Latin alphabet will lead to loss of large layer of Ukrainian written culture

Cabinet agrees to tighten restrictions on passenger traffic in regions with 'red' epidemiological regime

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD