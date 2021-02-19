Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Work on organizing a conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States continues, despite the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden is now focused on the domestic political agenda, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We are working on organizing this conversation. There is no need to talk about the lack of communication between Ukraine and the United States. The proof is at least my recent conversation with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken," Kuleba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said that the day before he received the latest report from the Embassy in Washington on contacts with representatives of the new administration.

"They also discussed the future contact between our presidents. Normal planned work, preparations for this conversation are underway. And I see no reason for concern," the minister said.

Kuleba also noted that the U.S. President "practically reduced to zero" all international contacts and is currently mainly focused on U.S. internal affairs.

"You can look at the White House website and see what telephone conversations U.S. President Joe Biden has had lately. And you will see that the number of his international contacts has been reduced to almost zero. Moreover, the White House announced that due to quarantine, meetings are transferred to online mode. President Biden is now really focused on the domestic political agenda," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concluded.