Facts

16:10 17.02.2021

Ukraine withdraws from CIS Agreement on coordination of interstate relations in postal, electrical communications

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has withdrawn from the Agreement on the coordination of interstate relations in the field of postal and electrical communications, concluded within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday. This agreement was signed in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) on October 9, 1992. The signatories of the document agreed to coordinate their actions in the provision of communication services, harmonization of the development of networks and communication facilities, development of concepts for scientific, technical and tariff policy, training and work of educational institutions of communication, protection of the common interests of states in international communication organizations and their bodies.

It is noted that it has not been practically implemented for Ukraine since the signing of the Agreement.

In addition, the government emphasizes that the country's withdrawal from the agreement will not affect the interests of Ukrainian citizens.

Interfax-Ukraine
