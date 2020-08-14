Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited MPs to abandon Ukraine's decisions on the creation and operation of the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the CIS Member States.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, corresponding bill No. 0065 "On Ukraine's withdrawal from the Decisions on the establishment and operation of the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States" was registered in the parliament on Thursday.

The text of the bill is not available yet on the Rada's website.

The Anti-Terrorist Centre of the CIS Member States was established in 2000 with headquarters in Moscow.

Ukraine signed a provision on the Anti-Terrorist Centre subject to reservations.