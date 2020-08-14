Facts

10:52 14.08.2020

Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

1 min read
Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited MPs to abandon Ukraine's decisions on the creation and operation of the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the CIS Member States.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, corresponding bill No. 0065 "On Ukraine's withdrawal from the Decisions on the establishment and operation of the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States" was registered in the parliament on Thursday.

The text of the bill is not available yet on the Rada's website.

The Anti-Terrorist Centre of the CIS Member States was established in 2000 with headquarters in Moscow.

Ukraine signed a provision on the Anti-Terrorist Centre subject to reservations.

Tags: #cis #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:56 14.08.2020
Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

10:16 14.08.2020
Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

14:12 13.08.2020
Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

12:20 13.08.2020
Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

12:19 13.08.2020
Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

10:35 13.08.2020
President signs law on financial markets

President signs law on financial markets

14:10 10.08.2020
Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

12:01 10.08.2020
Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

09:46 10.08.2020
Zelensky calls on Belarusian people to dialogue, maximum tolerance, indulgence, refusal from street violence

Zelensky calls on Belarusian people to dialogue, maximum tolerance, indulgence, refusal from street violence

09:12 10.08.2020
Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv from Aug 17 – Klitschko

Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

Number of patients with COVID-19 jumps nationwide, in Kyiv

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,732 new COVID-19 cases for past day, over 2,000 victims from beginning of pandemic

Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

LATEST

Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv from Aug 17 – Klitschko

Two Ukrainian human rights defenders detained in Belarus released from jail – Kuleba

Number of patients with COVID-19 jumps nationwide, in Kyiv

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,732 new COVID-19 cases for past day, over 2,000 victims from beginning of pandemic

Rally of solidarity with Belarusian protesters held near Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv

Budget for services of mobile brigades for COVID-19 testing is more than enough – National Health Service

Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

Denisova reports on four Ukrainian citizens detained in Belarus and calls for their release

ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD