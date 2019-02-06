Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym has reported the completion of Kyiv's withdrawal from coordination bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"We have terminated our participation in the CIS coordination bodies. I believe the process has been finalized. We have filed a relevant document, which means everything ends now," Kyzym told the press in Minsk on Wednesday.

Ukraine is working on its withdrawal from CIS agreements, Kyzym added.

"We are slowly withdrawing from those agreements; this is a long process," he said.