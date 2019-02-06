Facts

12:26 06.02.2019

Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym has reported the completion of Kyiv's withdrawal from coordination bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"We have terminated our participation in the CIS coordination bodies. I believe the process has been finalized. We have filed a relevant document, which means everything ends now," Kyzym told the press in Minsk on Wednesday.

Ukraine is working on its withdrawal from CIS agreements, Kyzym added.

"We are slowly withdrawing from those agreements; this is a long process," he said.

17:25 06.02.2019
ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

17:16 06.02.2019
EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

15:38 06.02.2019
Ukraine reaching sustainable approach to implementation of reforms — World Bank vice president

13:47 06.02.2019
Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

15:04 05.02.2019
People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

14:26 05.02.2019
Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

11:51 05.02.2019
Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

11:30 05.02.2019
Rada opens 10th session

15:42 02.02.2019
Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, including thanks to economic growth – PM

13:20 02.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

