Govt proposes to withdraw from agreement within CIS on principles of levying indirect taxes on export, import of goods

The Cabinet of Ministers has proposed that the Verkhovna Rada withdraws from the agreement within the CIS on the principles of levying indirect taxes on the export and import of goods between states.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, the bill "On withdrawal from the agreement on the principles of levying indirect taxes on the export and import of goods (work, services) between member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States," which was signed on November 25, 1998 in Moscow (RF), was approved.