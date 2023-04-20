Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Chisinau has begun withdrawal from CIS agreements

Moldova has started the process of withdrawing from some CIS agreements, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration and relevant state bodies have analyzed the agreements signed as part of the CIS. We came to the conclusion that it is unreasonable for our country to be a party to some treaties. As a result, the authorities have started the process of withdrawing from these treaties," the agency said in a commentary punished on Thursday in response to a statement by CIS General Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

In particular, he said Moldova was not making any practical steps to leave the commonwealth or withdraw from documents signed within the CIS.

The Foreign Ministry said in this connection that the country's accession to the EU is an absolute priority for the Moldovan authorities.

Moldova's position in the CIS began to change after Maia Sandu won the presidential election in 2020. She has never attended CIS summits, and the authorities declared European integration the main goal of the country during her presidency. Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said the Foreign Ministry would analyze all agreements signed by Moldova within the CIS and would initiate the procedure for withdrawing from some agreements.

The Moldovan government approved a bill this week on withdrawing from the agreement on international legal guarantees for the work of the TV and radio company Mir. In April 2022, Chisinau stopped making contributing to the financing of the TV channel - some $200,000. The 2023 budget does not provide funding for Mir, and its broadcasts have been banned in Moldova.