Facts

19:38 20.04.2023

Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Chisinau has begun withdrawal from CIS agreements

2 min read
Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Chisinau has begun withdrawal from CIS agreements

Moldova has started the process of withdrawing from some CIS agreements, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration and relevant state bodies have analyzed the agreements signed as part of the CIS. We came to the conclusion that it is unreasonable for our country to be a party to some treaties. As a result, the authorities have started the process of withdrawing from these treaties," the agency said in a commentary punished on Thursday in response to a statement by CIS General Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

In particular, he said Moldova was not making any practical steps to leave the commonwealth or withdraw from documents signed within the CIS.

The Foreign Ministry said in this connection that the country's accession to the EU is an absolute priority for the Moldovan authorities.

Moldova's position in the CIS began to change after Maia Sandu won the presidential election in 2020. She has never attended CIS summits, and the authorities declared European integration the main goal of the country during her presidency. Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said the Foreign Ministry would analyze all agreements signed by Moldova within the CIS and would initiate the procedure for withdrawing from some agreements.

The Moldovan government approved a bill this week on withdrawing from the agreement on international legal guarantees for the work of the TV and radio company Mir. In April 2022, Chisinau stopped making contributing to the financing of the TV channel - some $200,000. The 2023 budget does not provide funding for Mir, and its broadcasts have been banned in Moldova.

Tags: #cis #agreement #moldova

MORE ABOUT

20:35 13.04.2023
Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

14:02 10.04.2023
Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

20:09 05.04.2023
Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

16:38 05.04.2023
Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

20:38 03.04.2023
Chisinau airport returns to state ownership - President Sandu

Chisinau airport returns to state ownership - President Sandu

19:15 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

20:51 22.03.2023
Drills of military reserves to begin soon in Moldova

Drills of military reserves to begin soon in Moldova

20:37 22.03.2023
Moldova withdraws its rep from CIS Executive Committee

Moldova withdraws its rep from CIS Executive Committee

20:38 20.03.2023
Ukraine and UK sign agreement on digital trade

Ukraine and UK sign agreement on digital trade

21:21 16.03.2023
Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

Kyiv terminates land lease agreement with Russian Embassy – Klitschko

Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

LATEST

Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

NATO Secretary General visits Bucha

Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds talks with Dutch PM Rutte

Ukraine joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Kyiv terminates land lease agreement with Russian Embassy – Klitschko

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

AD
AD
AD
AD