Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on Wednesday approved a draft resolution on Ukraine's withdrawal from certain international agreements on cooperation in the energy sector, which were concluded within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the document, Ukraine withdraws from the Mountain Charter of the CIS member states of March 27, 1997, the Agreement on coordination of interstate relations of the CIS member states in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy of May 31, 2013, the Agreement on coordination of the interstate relations in the field of power industry of the Commonwealth of Independent States of February 14, 1992 and the Agreement on the basic principles of cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy of June 26, 1992.

In addition, Ukraine automatically withdraws from the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on the basic principles of cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy of May 31, 2013.

"The legal framework for cooperation with the CIS in the energy sector has mostly lost its practical significance and requires revision for compliance with the current state of international relations in this area," the Energy Ministry said in an explanatory note to the draft government resolution.

According to the Energy Ministry, withdrawal from the CIS energy agreements will not entail negative consequences for Ukraine.

The ministry, since March 2014, has not taken part in the meetings of the CIS Electric Power Council; cooperation in nuclear energy and electric power industry in general is not carried out within the CIS.