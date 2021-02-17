Facts

German Ambassador assumes visa-free travel for Ukrainians to be available for several more months

Travel within the visa-free regime between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union will not be available for several more months, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said.

"Since Ukrainians travel without a visa to the Schengen area, this is not only an issue of Germany, it is the issue of all countries in the Schengen area. We, as an embassy, have already filled out a questionnaire about the situation in Ukraine at least four times, and, in principle, the last questionnaire was quite positive because the situation here is now better than in Germany," Feldhusen said in a virtual meeting, broadcasting on Facebook on Tuesday.

"However, we are looking not only at the last two weeks, because to give permission, and to pick it up in two weeks is also bad. I am afraid that it will take a few more months, but the start of vaccination will help," the diplomat said.

