Visa-free travel between Ukraine, China real and necessary for mutual tourist, labor migration – expert

The establishment of a visa-free regime between Ukraine and China is quite realistic and necessary for the start of the process of mutual tourist and labor migration of citizens of both countries, political expert, PhD in philosophy and orientalist Andriy Buzarov said.

"Visa-free regime between Ukraine and China, firstly, is real, and, secondly, it is necessary. Many Ukrainian students, tourists and potential workers go to China, where they often have big problems with obtaining a Chinese visa as well as the Chinese, who have great interest to Ukraine. Visa-free regime will give an opportunity to start the process of tourist and labor migration, free movement of people in private capacity," said Buzarov in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to the expert, "it is currently important for Ukraine and China to determine the parameters for the introduction of a visa-free regime in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic." "According to my information, in China, at least until March next year, there will be significant restrictions on entry and movement due to the pandemic, so it is necessary that the parties clarify what the visa-free regime will be like in the context of the pandemic. And this raises many questions," he said.

Buzarov also noted that "the establishment of a visa-free regime between the countries does not threaten Ukraine with Chinese labor expansion due to the influx of labor immigrants from the PRC."

"This is a prejudice. Firstly, there is an established system of control over migration processes in the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, and secondly, I do not know a single example in the post-Soviet space when a large number of Chinese migrants used to arrive, and they, conditionally, 'occupied' some region," the expert emphasized.

He also added that "China has long practiced a bilateral visa-free regime with many countries of the world."

As reported, on July 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the first telephone conversation with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, during which the interlocutors agreed to conclude an agreement on visa-free travel between the countries.