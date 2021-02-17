Facts

09:59 17.02.2021

Application filed for registering Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine - Health Ministry's Expert Center

1 min read
Application filed for registering Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine - Health Ministry's Expert Center

 An application has been filed for registering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine.

"An application for the state registration of the Comirnaty vaccine made by Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium on terms of emergency use authorization was filed via the Health Ministry's one-stop window today. The application was quickly registered and directed to the State Expert Center later today for expert evaluation and verification of registration materials," Director of the Ukrainian Health Ministry's State Expert Center Mykhailo Babenko said.

The State Expert Center is processing another two applications for registering coronavirus vaccines on terms of emergency use authorization, namely the Covishield vaccine of the Serum Institute of India and the Coronavac vaccine of Sinovac Life Sciences (China), he said.

The Health Ministry was planning to begin vaccination for COVID-19 using two vaccines: the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech (117,000 doses to be received via the COVAX mechanism) and the vaccine from AstraZeneca (1 million doses procured directly at the Ukrainian budget's expense and 2.2-3.7 million doses received via the COVAX mechanism).

Tags: #vaccine #registration #pfizer
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:50 16.02.2021
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

11:09 15.02.2021
Health Ministry expects AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive next week, Pfizer is still delayed – Liashko

Health Ministry expects AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive next week, Pfizer is still delayed – Liashko

16:54 11.02.2021
Kyiv City Council allocates UAH 140 mln for vaccination against COVID-19 in capital – Klitschko

Kyiv City Council allocates UAH 140 mln for vaccination against COVID-19 in capital – Klitschko

14:16 10.02.2021
NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

10:32 08.02.2021
UKRAINE INTENDES TO VACCINATE AGAINST COVID-19 UP TO HALF OF POPULATION IN 2021, H1 NEXT YEAR – ZELENSKY

UKRAINE INTENDES TO VACCINATE AGAINST COVID-19 UP TO HALF OF POPULATION IN 2021, H1 NEXT YEAR – ZELENSKY

10:50 05.02.2021
Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

15:03 04.02.2021
Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

09:23 01.02.2021
Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within COVAX in Feb for hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients – Liashko

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within COVAX in Feb for hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients – Liashko

14:16 30.01.2021
Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

11:24 30.01.2021
Zelensky signs law on possibility of accelerated registration of COVID-19 vaccines

Zelensky signs law on possibility of accelerated registration of COVID-19 vaccines

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

LATEST

Ukraine's Health Ministry intends to expand contact center on COVID-19 in connection with vaccination campaign

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, no casualties - JFO HQ

Former prison being sold for UAH 220 mln at auction for first time in Ukraine – Maliuska

COVID-19 morbidity growing in Ukraine for 2nd consecutive day

Ukraine can count on Slovakia's assistance in reforms – Slovak Foreign Minister

Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times since midnight, no casualties

Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD