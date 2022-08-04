In case of long-term return to Ukraine, citizens should be removed from registration in EU countries – Stefanishyna

In case of long-term return to Ukraine, citizens should be removed from registration in the countries of the European Union, said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

"Citizens of Ukraine can return to Ukraine and back to the territory of the European Union. But in case of long-term return, citizens should be removed from registration in the EU and re-register in case of return," the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister quoted Stefanishyna as saying following the results of the meeting of the working group.

She also stressed that the current EU system of temporary protection for Ukrainians will work until the spring of 2024.

Among other things, the participants of the working group discussed the current problems faced by Ukrainian refugees abroad, the recognition of Ukrainian digital documents by EU member states, providing Ukrainian citizens with documents necessary for legal stay in EU member states, as well as for returning to Ukraine.