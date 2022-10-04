Facts

17:45 04.10.2022

Sweden passes Ukraine more than 500,000 doses of updated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Sweden has supplied Ukraine with more than 500,000 doses of the Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which was developed specifically for the Omicron strain and its variants.

According to the information on the website of the Ukrainian Health Ministry, the vaccine is designed for booster dose for those who have taken the primary vaccination course against COVUD-19.

The vaccine has been delivered to most regions of Ukraine. In particular, 23,000 doses were passed to each of Ternopil, Rivne, Khmelnytsky and Zhytomyr regions, 40,000 – Dnipropetrovsk region, 34,500 – Vinnytsia region, 20,000 – Sumy region, 17,000 – Ivano-Frankivsk region, 11,500 – Mykolaiv region, 8,600 – Odesa region, 5,700 – Donetsk region.

The Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 vaccine was adapted specifically for the protection against the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus disease. It is designed exclusively for people who have received the primary course of vaccination against COVID-19 by any other vaccine.

The vaccine will be used in Ukraine for the first and second booster doses for people aged 18 and older.

