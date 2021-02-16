Facts

10:17 16.02.2021

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

2 min read
Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas Leonid Kravchuk should not be condemned for a discussion with the head of the so-called "DPR" on the Russia-1 television channel, spokesperson to TCG Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"Leonid Makarovych does not need to be reminded of the necessity to defend Ukraine [...] Another thing is that he uses different opportunities to convey the Ukrainian point of view to different target audiences, including the Russian target audience. Is he to blame for the fact that at the same time they show some kind of Pushilin [on the air]? He is not warned about this," Arestovych said on the air of the Freedom of Speech television program on ICTV on Monday.

In turn, Arestovych said: "Is it possible to judge Kravchuk for such an act if he wants to convey the Ukrainian position to the Russian population, which watches Russian television [...] despite the fact that they attract Pushilin, who, for Leonid Kravchuk himself, qualifies as a terrorist? Why should we impose sanctions on him?"

To clarify the host of the program question "could Kravchuk refuse to participate in the air of Russia-1," the TCG spokesperson said "he could have refused, but he could have used the air to prove his case."

