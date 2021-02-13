U.S. should play one of key roles in ending military conflict in Donbas - Yermak

The United States, as a strategic partner of Ukraine, can and should play one of the key roles in ending the military conflict in Donbas and in resolving the issue of return of all Ukrainian territories, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Today there is the Normandy format, in which there are four parties. Joining of a new participant to this format is a decision of these four participants. But I am absolutely sure that the United States, as a strategic partner of Ukraine, can and should play one of the key roles in ending the military conflict and in resolving the issue of Ukrainian territories return," Yermak said as part of a special edition of the Ukraine with Tigran Martirosian program on the Ukraine 24 channel on Saturday night.