Facts

11:28 13.02.2021

U.S. should play one of key roles in ending military conflict in Donbas - Yermak

1 min read
U.S. should play one of key roles in ending military conflict in Donbas - Yermak

The United States, as a strategic partner of Ukraine, can and should play one of the key roles in ending the military conflict in Donbas and in resolving the issue of return of all Ukrainian territories, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Today there is the Normandy format, in which there are four parties. Joining of a new participant to this format is a decision of these four participants. But I am absolutely sure that the United States, as a strategic partner of Ukraine, can and should play one of the key roles in ending the military conflict and in resolving the issue of Ukrainian territories return," Yermak said as part of a special edition of the Ukraine with Tigran Martirosian program on the Ukraine 24 channel on Saturday night.

Tags: #usa #yermak #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 13.02.2021
Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

17:35 12.02.2021
Zelensky appreciates ambassadors of France, Germany, United States, Canada, UK and Sweden for their visit to JFO area: they see what war in Donbas is

Zelensky appreciates ambassadors of France, Germany, United States, Canada, UK and Sweden for their visit to JFO area: they see what war in Donbas is

10:40 12.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

09:36 12.02.2021
Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

18:51 11.02.2021
Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

12:06 11.02.2021
Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

20:09 10.02.2021
Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

15:29 10.02.2021
U.S. Navy destroyers Porter, Donald Cook depart Black Sea

U.S. Navy destroyers Porter, Donald Cook depart Black Sea

10:19 10.02.2021
Avakov, U.S. Charge d'Affaires discuss implementation of Community Police Officer project in Ukraine

Avakov, U.S. Charge d'Affaires discuss implementation of Community Police Officer project in Ukraine

18:36 09.02.2021
Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

LATEST

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Lutsk is interested in presenting its potential in Israel

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD