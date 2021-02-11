Facts

19:27 11.02.2021

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

The study of comments and the adoption of the Joint Steps Plan proposed by the Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) will facilitate the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four states (Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"My attitude towards 'Minsk' is very simple. It needs to be 'taken apart', all the steps must be written down, tied to dates and implemented. We did this. A corresponding document was drafted, which was worked out not in the backroom, but openly discussed with the advisers to the Normandy Four states," Zelensky said after a working trip to Donetsk region on Thursday.

According to the president, "the latest version of this document has already been drafted, in particular, the implementation of steps and Minsk Agreements and sent to all parties."

"We expect that in the near future the parties will adopt the document with comments, and then it will be possible to bring the meeting of the Normandy Four closer," Zelensky said.

Tags: #normandy_four #zelensky
