Facts

15:28 11.02.2021

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Thursday regarding anniversary of signing Minsk Agreements

1 min read

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday, February 11, plans to hold a meeting in connection with the sixth anniversary of the signing a set of measures to implement the Minsk Agreements, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

"The meeting will be held via video link in an open format and will start at 17:00 Kyiv time. The Ukrainian delegation to the TCG will be represented by Head of the delegation Leonid Kravchuk," the delegation said in a message on Facebook.

Thus, the Ukrainian side will provide its assessment of the state of implementation of the Minsk agreements. Also, Ukraine expects the corresponding support from international partners.

