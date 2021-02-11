Facts

11:37 11.02.2021

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

1 min read
Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

On Thursday morning, in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) of Donetsk region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

"Today, on February 11, at about 09:30, in the direction of Horlivka, a sniper of the Russian Armed Forces seriously wounded a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite the assistance provided, he died during the evacuation," the TCG said on the Facebook page. The Ukrainian side of the JCCC sent a relevant note to the OSCE SMM.

 

Tags: #killed #serviceman
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:24 30.01.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Luhansk region on Jan 26 died

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Luhansk region on Jan 26 died

14:07 25.01.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

16:33 30.12.2020
Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

13:18 22.12.2020
Twelve civilians and servicemen of Azerbaijan killed in mine explosions in Karabakh since Nov 10 - Foreign Ministry

Twelve civilians and servicemen of Azerbaijan killed in mine explosions in Karabakh since Nov 10 - Foreign Ministry

10:01 18.12.2020
Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier in Avdiyivka area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier in Avdiyivka area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

12:02 18.11.2020
Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone

18:03 30.09.2020
U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

10:10 10.08.2020
Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

15:09 15.07.2020
Ukrainian side takes body of soldier killed in Donbas on July 13 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian side takes body of soldier killed in Donbas on July 13 – JFO HQ

12:26 18.01.2020
Fires kill 133 people in Ukraine since start of 2020 – emergency service

Fires kill 133 people in Ukraine since start of 2020 – emergency service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament points out to Ukraine need to complete reforms in rule of law, fight against corruption

European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

European Parliament calls on Ukraine to develop mechanism to monitor implementation of reforms

LATEST

European Parliament points out to Ukraine need to complete reforms in rule of law, fight against corruption

European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

European Parliament calls on Ukraine to develop mechanism to monitor implementation of reforms

Ukrainians traveled most often to Egypt, Turkey during New Year holidays

Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Climate policy to be main economic priority in 2021 – trade rep

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD