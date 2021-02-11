Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

On Thursday morning, in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) of Donetsk region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

"Today, on February 11, at about 09:30, in the direction of Horlivka, a sniper of the Russian Armed Forces seriously wounded a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite the assistance provided, he died during the evacuation," the TCG said on the Facebook page. The Ukrainian side of the JCCC sent a relevant note to the OSCE SMM.