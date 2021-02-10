Facts

20:09 10.02.2021

Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

1 min read
Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held in Odesa to hand over 20 armored humvees and 84 inflatable boats of various types from the United States to the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"U.S. Naval Attaché Peter Mallory and Marine Corps Attaché Dan Schierling participated in a ceremony in Odesa commemorating delivery of 20 humvees and 84 boats to the Ukrainian Navy in December, a demonstration of U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the U.S. Embassy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

