Facts

09:06 10.02.2021

Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

2 min read
Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Wednesday morning, 3,409 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 7,768 people recovered, and 163 patients died, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 3,409 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of February 10, 2021. In particular, 244 children and 298 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,046 people were hospitalized; 163 people died and 7,768 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The day earlier, on February 9, some 2,656 new cases were recorded, as of the morning of February 8, some 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported, on February 7, there were 3,370 new cases, on February 6, there were 4,310 new cases of disease, on February 5 there were 4,923 new cases of COVID-19, on February 4 there were 5,082 new cases, 3,285 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on February 3, and 2,394 cases of COVID-19 were reported on February 2.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday morning was 1.253 million people, 23,934 people died, and 1.092 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk (410), Kyiv (297), Vinnytsia (271), Zakarpattia (238) and Zaporizhia (214) regions.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:11 10.02.2021
Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

18:41 09.02.2021
Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

17:37 09.02.2021
Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

17:28 09.02.2021
Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

16:08 09.02.2021
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

15:51 09.02.2021
Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

13:13 09.02.2021
Some 69% of Ukrainians call economic situation bad, 32% expect it to deteriorate - poll

Some 69% of Ukrainians call economic situation bad, 32% expect it to deteriorate - poll

10:22 09.02.2021
COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine continues to decline – Stepanov

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine continues to decline – Stepanov

09:30 09.02.2021
Leader of CDU Germany Laschet supports idea of ​​EU enlargement, giving Ukraine 'European perspective' - ​​Ambassador Melnyk

Leader of CDU Germany Laschet supports idea of ​​EU enlargement, giving Ukraine 'European perspective' - ​​Ambassador Melnyk

12:56 08.02.2021
Biden to continue to support Ukraine – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Biden to continue to support Ukraine – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

LATEST

Portnov, Novinsky have right to be members of Odesa Law Academy supervisory board - Shkarlet

Avakov, U.S. Charge d'Affaires discuss implementation of Community Police Officer project in Ukraine

Widespread corruption continues to hamper Ukraine's reform process – speech on behalf of Borrell

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day – JFO HQ

Boryspil Airport cuts passenger traffic by almost 70%, cargo flow by 24% in Jan

Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Amendments to Constitution on decentralization, adoption of relevant laws are on agenda – MP Korniyenko

Lviv is interested in promoting its products on the Israeli market – meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Sadovyi

NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

Ukraine's union of journalists calls extrajudicial measures against Medvedchuk's channels as dangerous precedent, but supports govt right to protect info space – statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD