Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Wednesday morning, 3,409 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 7,768 people recovered, and 163 patients died, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 3,409 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of February 10, 2021. In particular, 244 children and 298 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,046 people were hospitalized; 163 people died and 7,768 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The day earlier, on February 9, some 2,656 new cases were recorded, as of the morning of February 8, some 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported, on February 7, there were 3,370 new cases, on February 6, there were 4,310 new cases of disease, on February 5 there were 4,923 new cases of COVID-19, on February 4 there were 5,082 new cases, 3,285 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on February 3, and 2,394 cases of COVID-19 were reported on February 2.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday morning was 1.253 million people, 23,934 people died, and 1.092 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk (410), Kyiv (297), Vinnytsia (271), Zakarpattia (238) and Zaporizhia (214) regions.