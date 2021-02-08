Facts

11:28 08.02.2021

We agree on supply of Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Novavax vaccines to Ukraine – Zelensky

Vaccines against COVID-19 from four companies will arrive in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We have agreed to supply vaccines to Ukraine from Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Novavax companies. The first stage of vaccination will begin this month. Our doctors, the military and the National Guard will be the first to receive the vaccine," Zelensky said at the opening of the "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" Forum on Monday.

At the same time, the president said that having already resolved the issue of vaccine supplies to the country, Ukraine faced a new problem, namely "lack of faith in vaccination, refusal to vaccinate by a significant part of the population."

"This is a new but very serious issue that we all need to address. Personally I am ready, like most world leaders, to show that vaccination is important, safe and necessary," the president said.

The president said that Ukraine will buy only safe vaccines from world manufacturers.

"There is no official information that the Russian vaccine has a 91% effect, neither from WHO nor from world experts. The head of WHO said today that there are several key points to pay attention to, one of them – fakes. Citizens of Ukraine are people and definitely not rabbits. We have no right to experiment on them," Zelensky said.

"Today I will talk to Pfizer. We should get one million vaccines in February. In addition, there are agreements with the Chinese manufacturer. There are agreements with the U.K. and the United States," he added.

The president said that Ukraine must purchase vaccines and provide an opportunity for all Ukrainians to be vaccinated. "As a state, we will lift the bans on people who are vaccinated or have contracted COVID-19," Zelensky said.

The head of state also said that Ukraine has developed a vaccination roadmap, which provides for proper and equal access for all citizens of Ukraine.

"Its main task is to cover at least half of the population of Ukraine during 2021 and early 2022," the president said.

