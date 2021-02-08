Lithuanian President considers stating EU, NATO course in Ukraine's Constitution historic decision

On the occasion of the second anniversary of amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on the Ukrainian authorities to be strong on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, enshrined in the Ukrainian Constitution.

Two years ago Ukrainian Parliament voted to amend the constitution by stating strategic objectives to join EU and NATO. This historic decision consolidated Ukraine's geopolitical choice. Lithuanian supports Ukraine's efforts!" The Lithuanian president wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine to stay strong on this way.

As reported, on February 7, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law, initiated by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, on amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine (regarding the strategic course of the state for acquiring full-fledged membership of Ukraine in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Some 334 MPs voted for such a decision, with 300 minimum votes required for supporting such a decision.