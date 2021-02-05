Facts

10:53 05.02.2021

G7 Ambassadors, Razumkov discuss judicial reform, fight against corruption

G7 Ambassadors, Razumkov discuss judicial reform, fight against corruption

Ambassadors of the G7 countries, during a meeting with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, discussed issues of a comprehensive judicial reform and strengthening of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine.

"In their meeting with Dmytro Razumkov, G7 Ambassadors were encouraged by the Verkhovna Rada plans to support reform this year. They emphasised the importance of comprehensive judicial reform including High Council of Justice, as essential to Ukraine's development," G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine said on its Twitter page on Friday.

"Ambassadors stressed the need for strengthening of anti-corruption institutions and measures. They praised positive steps on reform of the Security Service of Ukraine, and looked forward to their completion and implementation, increasing Ukraine's resilience," the statement said.

Tags: #g7 #razumkov
