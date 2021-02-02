Facts

09:08 02.02.2021

Tupytsky challenges his dismissal from office of Constitutional Court's judge in Supreme Court

The Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court has received a claim in which the plaintiff challenges the President of Ukraine decree No. 607/2020 dated December 29, 2020 on the dismissal of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine from the moment of its adoption.

According to the press service of the Supreme Court on the Facebook page, the registration number of the case is No. 9901/20/21.

"The status of consideration of the case can be monitored in the section 'Status of Case Consideration' on the official website of the Supreme Court," the court said in a statement.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, the plaintiff is head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky.

As reported, on October 27, 2020, the Constitutional Court recognized as unconstitutional a number of provisions of the law on the prevention of corruption and criminal liability for declaring inaccurate information. This decision drew criticism from Ukraine's international partners and creditors.

