NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) Oleksandr Novikov has sent to Holosiyivsky District Court of the city of Kyiv two protocols on the administrative offense of Oleksandr Tupytsky, who was dismissed from the post of Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, the NAPC said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The head of the NAPC drew up the corresponding protocols on February 8. They relate to signs of a conflict of interest when deciding on the unconstitutionality of the e-declaration and deliberate failure to indicate a plot in Crimea in the declaration, responsibility for which is provided in Part 4 of Article 172-6 (violation of financial control requirements) and Part 2 of Article 172-7 (violation of the requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

"We ask Kyiv's Holosiyivsky District Court to inform about the time and date of the court hearings at which the case of an administrative violation under the mentioned protocol will be considered, with the aim of personally providing me, as the person who made the protocol, with explanations," Novikov wrote in an accompanying letter to the court.

As reported, Novikov drew up two protocols against Tupytsky in connection with a conflict of interest due to an undeclared plot in Crimea after the Verkhovna Rada restored the above-mentioned right of the NAPC. "As early as October 1, 2020 - almost a month before the adoption of the well-known decision of the Constitutional Court - NAPC sent a request to Oleksandr Tupytsky with a request to explain why he did not indicate in the declaration his plot in Crimea, which he received under the laws of the occupying state. For such a violation, the NAPC should have handed the administrative protocol to the judge. On October 27, the judge voted in favor of the decision, which, in particular, recognized the NAPC's right to draw up administrative protocols as unconstitutional," Novikov said.