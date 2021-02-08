District Administrative Court refuses to secure Tupytsky's claim against State Protection Department

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv City decided to refuse to sustain the statement of Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky on securing the claim, in which he asked the court to prohibit the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine from creating obstacles for him to fulfill the official powers of the Constitutional Court's head.

As reported on the District Administrative Court's website, at an open court session on Monday, it said that there were no legal grounds to secure the claim. "The plaintiff did not submit appropriate and admissible evidence to confirm the existence of an obvious danger of harm to his rights and interests before the decision was made in this case," the court said in the ruling.

In the court's opinion, the application of the measures of securing the claim chosen by the plaintiff cannot be based on the circumstances by which the plaintiff substantiates his stated claims, since the court provides this assessment only when considering the case on the merits.

A preparatory hearing on Tupytsky's claim against the Department of the State Protection is scheduled for February 24.