16:25 27.05.2022

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky put on wanted list – PGO

Former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky, accused in Ukraine of a number of criminal offenses, has been put on the international wanted list, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"At the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, Podilsky District Court of Kyiv on May 27, 2022, put on the international wanted list the former chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, accused of committing a number of criminal offenses against justice," the PGO said in Telegram channel on Friday.

As noted in the prosecutor's office, the relevant petition was filed by the prosecutors in connection with the systematic evasion of the accused from the court.

"It was established that on March 17, 2022, the accused, having no legal grounds to leave Ukraine under martial law... without going through border and customs control, crossed the state border of Ukraine in the area of Kosino checkpoint in Zakarpattia region, and is now on the territory of the Austrian Republic," the PGO said.

According to the prosecutor's office, these circumstances are the subject of a pretrial investigation in a separate criminal proceeding.

The prosecutor's office reminds that the indictment against the ex-head of the Constitutional Court was sent to Podilsky District Court of Kyiv on May 25, 2021. In October 2018, the accused, acting for mercenary motives, in his personal interests and in the interests of his acquaintance, the former head of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine, wanted by law enforcement agencies, bribed a witness.

