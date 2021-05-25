Facts

12:31 25.05.2021

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

2 min read
Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Law enforcers have sent an indictment to the court against former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky, who is accused of crimes against justice (Part 2 of Article 384 and Article 386 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service said on Tuesday.

"An indictment has been sent to Podilsky District Court of Kyiv against former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the facts of committing criminal offenses against justice (Part 2 of Article 384 and Article 386 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, the speech in the message of the prosecutor's office refers to former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky.

"The investigation established that in October 2018, the accused, out of mercenary motives and in the interests of the former head of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine, wanted by law enforcement agencies, bribed a witness, with the aim of making him refuse to testify or provide deliberately false testimony in criminal proceedings, which is associated with the illegal seizure of property assets of OJSC Zuyevsky Energy Mechanical Plant, the PGO said.

The PGO said that within 2018-2019, Tupytsky repeatedly provided the investigator of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in the same proceeding with deliberately false testimony, combined with the artificial creation of evidence of defense for a particularly serious crime.

Tags: #constitutional_court #tupytsky #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 20.05.2021
Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

13:09 18.05.2021
PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

11:04 06.05.2021
Investigation of AN-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region ended

Investigation of AN-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region ended

15:43 20.04.2021
PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

14:12 20.04.2021
Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

13:58 08.04.2021
Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

12:43 08.04.2021
PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

18:45 06.04.2021
PGO ensures compensation for UAH 230 mln of losses from tax evasion by ex-head of PrivatBank department to court

PGO ensures compensation for UAH 230 mln of losses from tax evasion by ex-head of PrivatBank department to court

12:50 02.04.2021
Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

13:40 30.03.2021
Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

LATEST

Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

Kuleba, co-chair of Alliance 90/Greens party discuss opposition to Nord Stream 2 construction

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

Poroshenko calls for tough sanctions against Lukashenko's regime, demands investigation of 'Wagner members' case

Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

Health Minister Liashko plans to keep half of deputies from previous team

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD