Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Law enforcers have sent an indictment to the court against former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky, who is accused of crimes against justice (Part 2 of Article 384 and Article 386 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service said on Tuesday.

"An indictment has been sent to Podilsky District Court of Kyiv against former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the facts of committing criminal offenses against justice (Part 2 of Article 384 and Article 386 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, the speech in the message of the prosecutor's office refers to former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky.

"The investigation established that in October 2018, the accused, out of mercenary motives and in the interests of the former head of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine, wanted by law enforcement agencies, bribed a witness, with the aim of making him refuse to testify or provide deliberately false testimony in criminal proceedings, which is associated with the illegal seizure of property assets of OJSC Zuyevsky Energy Mechanical Plant, the PGO said.

The PGO said that within 2018-2019, Tupytsky repeatedly provided the investigator of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in the same proceeding with deliberately false testimony, combined with the artificial creation of evidence of defense for a particularly serious crime.