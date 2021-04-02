Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has postponed until April 7 the consideration of the petition for the election of a preventive measure to Oleksandr Tupytsky, the decree on whose appointment as a judge of the Constitutional Court was canceled due to his failure to appear at the meeting.

"The meeting has been postponed to April 7, as Tupytsky did not come," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

As reported, Tupytsky was summoned on December 28, 2020 to the PGO for interrogation in criminal proceedings No. 12013110060002990 on the criminal organization of former head of the Economic Court Viktor Tatkov and his deputy Yemelyanov, registered in 2013, the investigation of which is now being conducted by the Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) for Maidan Affairs.