Facts

12:50 02.04.2021

Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

1 min read
Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has postponed until April 7 the consideration of the petition for the election of a preventive measure to Oleksandr Tupytsky, the decree on whose appointment as a judge of the Constitutional Court was canceled due to his failure to appear at the meeting.

"The meeting has been postponed to April 7, as Tupytsky did not come," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

As reported, Tupytsky was summoned on December 28, 2020 to the PGO for interrogation in criminal proceedings No. 12013110060002990 on the criminal organization of former head of the Economic Court Viktor Tatkov and his deputy Yemelyanov, registered in 2013, the investigation of which is now being conducted by the Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) for Maidan Affairs.

Tags: #constitutional_court #tupytsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:40 30.03.2021
Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

09:17 29.03.2021
Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

11:23 27.03.2021
Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

16:48 26.03.2021
NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

17:31 24.03.2021
Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

12:44 23.03.2021
ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

10:07 23.03.2021
Venice Commission provides its opinion on draft laws regarding Constitutional Court of Ukraine

Venice Commission provides its opinion on draft laws regarding Constitutional Court of Ukraine

12:19 16.03.2021
Rada sends bill on amending Constitution on procedure for appointing, dismissing directors of NABU, SBI to Constitutional Court

Rada sends bill on amending Constitution on procedure for appointing, dismissing directors of NABU, SBI to Constitutional Court

16:51 03.03.2021
Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelensky's decree on Tupytsky removal

Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelensky's decree on Tupytsky removal

17:55 02.03.2021
NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records historical maximum of calls for emergency medical care – Health Ministry's expert

Reintegration Ministry asks Rada to finance effective Ukrainian broadcasting to Crimea, Donbas

Ukraine reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day, 19,893

South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

LATEST

Ukraine records historical maximum of calls for emergency medical care – Health Ministry's expert

Some 81% of beds occupied in communal medical institutions of Kyiv - mayor

Cabinet intends to launch experiment on issuing 10 types of licenses through Diia - draft resolution

Reintegration Ministry asks Rada to finance effective Ukrainian broadcasting to Crimea, Donbas

Fire in Kharkiv kills one person, another one hospitalized – Emergency Service

Canada's Ambassador notes importance of establishing civilian control over Ukrainian Armed Forces - meeting with President's Office dpty head

U.S. Dept. of State shares Pentagon's concern over escalating tensions in Donbas

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas - JFO HQ

U.S. secretary of defense assures Kyiv of U.S. support in event of escalation in Donbas - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Ukraine reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day, 19,893

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD