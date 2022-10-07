Facts

19:14 07.10.2022

Ukraine appeals to Austria for extradition of Constitutional Court ex-Chairman Tupytsky

2 min read
The Justice Ministry of Ukraine has appealed to the competent authorities of the Republic of Austria for the extradition of former Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky to Ukraine, a Red Notice for detention of Tupytsky has been issued through INTERPOL, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On September 26, Podilsky District Court of Kyiv sent a petition through Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office to the Justice Ministry for the extradition of Tupytsky. On September 30, the court's request for the extradition of Tupytsky was sent by the Justice Ministry of Ukraine for execution to the competent authorities of the Republic of Austria," the agency's source said on Friday.

The source said that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBU) issued a Red Notice through INTERPOL to detain Tupytsky.

"We are waiting for a response from the INTERPOL's General Secretariat on the possibility of using its channels to trace Tupytsky," the agency's source said.

As reported, the SBI is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the organization by law enforcement officers and civilians of illegal border crossing for one of the defendants in the case on the Vienna Territorial Defense – the former Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tupytsky.

"The pre-trial investigation of the SBI established that he left Ukraine without passing border and customs control provided for by law and without checking the documents granting the right to travel abroad. It was also not established whether there were grounds for temporarily restricting Tupytsky's right to travel abroad," it said.

Tupytsky was noticed in Austria, in the center of Vienna, next to the car registered to his wife. According to the Border Guard Service, Tupytsky's wife did not cross the state border of Ukraine according to the legal procedure.

Tags: #constitutional_court #tupytsky

