Facts

16:25 30.01.2021

Armed Forces two soldiers wounded in Maryinka when enemy fires at Ukrainian positions

Armed Forces two soldiers wounded in Maryinka when enemy fires at Ukrainian positions

Two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded in the Maryinka area in Donbas as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces at Ukrainian positions, the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

"Today, on January 30, at about 13:00, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the Maryinka area. They received medical assistance, their condition is stable," they said on the Facebook page.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC, using the coordination mechanism, introduced a 'ceasefire regime,' sent a note to the OSCE SMM.

