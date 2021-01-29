Facts

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen that the vaccines allocated to Ukraine under the COVAX fund would not be enough to inoculate the critical number of the population in 2021 and called for more active involvement of the European Commission in the negotiation process of Ukraine with manufacturers.

In turn, according to the presidential website of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen said that in 2021 both the countries of the European Union and the neighboring states will receive a sufficient number of the vaccine doses.

"The whole world is now experiencing an unprecedented wave of simultaneous vaccinations," she said during a telephone conversation with Zelensky.

In turn, the President of Ukraine expressed gratitude for the initiative of the European Union to create a mechanism for transferring the vaccine to partner countries. "The supply of the vaccine is not only a matter of the health and life of Ukrainians, but also of politics and geopolitics," the head of state said. During Zelensky's conversation with von der Leyen, the main focus was on measures to counter the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and uniting the efforts of European countries to provide the population with wide access to quality certified vaccines.

"In striving to be healthy, Ukrainians are no different from Europeans. Accelerating vaccine supply could be a large signal that the European Union is glad to see Ukraine at the table not only when everything is good, but also in difficult situations," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #vaccines #ukraine
