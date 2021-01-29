Facts

12:57 29.01.2021

Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak says that there is no relationship between businessman Ihor Kolomoisky and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As far as I know, there are no [relations]. This is the first president of Ukraine who has shown by his example that it is possible to be absolutely distant from financial groups, from the so-called oligarchs," he said in an interview with the NV publication, answering the question on the relations of the president with Kolomoisky.

Also, commenting on the relations between the President's Office and businessman Rinat Akhmetov, he said: "As the President's Office, we have no agreements with anyone."

Also, according to Yermak, the current government "is probably the only one that does not have a television channel."

As for the so-called spheres of influence in the Servant of the People faction and the orientation of individual MPs towards Kolomoisky and Akhmetov, Yermak said: "You mentioned the Servant of the People faction. Of course, 250 people are a huge faction. Of course, there are different spheres of influence. But again, slavery system ended long ago. I do not believe in these phrases and these insinuations that someone is someone else's person. It seems to me that very often wishful thinking is passed off as reality."

Interfax-Ukraine
