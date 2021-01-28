Facts

17:32 28.01.2021

Kvien meets with MPs from Servant of People on sanctions against Dubinsky, but they want to figure it out – Yermak

1 min read
U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Ukraine Kristina Kvien has held a meeting with MPs of the Servant of the People faction on the introduction of U.S. sanctions against member of this faction Oleksandr Dubinsky, the website of the President's Office of Ukraine reported with reference to its head Andriy Yermak.

"I know that U.S. Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien met with the leaders of the faction. I am glad that the political maturity of the majority of deputies is growing. They do not make hasty decisions, they want to sort it out. I know that there was a detailed conversation," Yermak said in an interview with the NV project, commenting on the faction's consideration of the issue of imposing U.S. sanctions against Dubinsky.

As reported, on January 11, Washington included 11 individuals and organizations in the sanctions list on Ukraine. Seven citizens of Ukraine fell under the sanctions, in particular, Dubinsky, and four organizations based, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, in Ukraine. These measures were introduced against them because Washington believes that they interfered in the U.S. electoral process.

 

Tags: #usa #dubinsky
