Facts

16:55 28.01.2021

EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

3 min read
EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

During the 35th meeting of the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM), Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas called for close cooperation at the border in the name of harmonious and transparent cross-border management in modern conditions.

"The EU has finalised the reconstruction of two border crossing points between Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and provided substantial investment. I encourage the Ukrainian side to implement the agreed renovation works and provision of infrastructure in order to swiftly launch joint border operations, to the benefit of people and trade," the EUBAM quoted Maasikas as saying in a press release posted on Thursday.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministries, border, customs and law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, the European Union Delegations to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, the International Organization for Migration, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and United Nations Development Programme joined the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, the EU Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova noted that the EU Border Assistance Mission continues to be a key player in bringing closer together the Moldovan and Ukrainian border management authorities.

"This is done with joint efforts in the fight against cigarettes smuggling or in rolling out the joint border control concept along the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, so that citizens on both sides can travel more easily from one side to the other. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put at risk people's health and safety, and EUBAM stands firm with the border police and customs services in their mission to ensure a better service delivery to citizens. Related to further implementation of joint control, I would like to reiterate that we are looking forward to further progress in the next few weeks and months at border crossing points such as Kuchurhan-Pervomaisc," he said.

In his turn, Deputy Director General of the Directorate for the European Union and the NATO of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Serhii Saienko stated that Ukraine and Moldova have an opportunity to enter new stage in multifaceted relations and in their integration movement to the EU.

"As Ukraine and Moldova leaders reiterated during their meeting in Kyiv on January 12, both countries will contribute into regional security by enhancing cooperation on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. Fight against smuggling and trafficking of tobacco, drugs and arms, corruption prevention and countering illegal migration remain key priorities with EUBAM assistance," he said.

The next meeting of the Advisory Board will be held in June 2021.

Tags: #moldova #ukraine #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:01 28.01.2021
Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

09:16 28.01.2021
Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

20:04 27.01.2021
Daily growth in COVID-19 cases increasing in Moldova

Daily growth in COVID-19 cases increasing in Moldova

18:19 27.01.2021
Ukraine, Canada establish working group on mobility issues

Ukraine, Canada establish working group on mobility issues

10:16 27.01.2021
Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

09:15 27.01.2021
Ukraine sees 3,776 new cases of COVID-19, 14,250 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 3,776 new cases of COVID-19, 14,250 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

17:21 26.01.2021
Geology authority expects $10 bln investment in extraction of critical, strategic minerals in Ukraine

Geology authority expects $10 bln investment in extraction of critical, strategic minerals in Ukraine

11:20 26.01.2021
Hospitality and creative industries in Ukraine lose more than UAH 83 bln in 2020 due to pandemic

Hospitality and creative industries in Ukraine lose more than UAH 83 bln in 2020 due to pandemic

10:51 26.01.2021
PACE urges Ukraine to refrain from any actions detrimental to rule of law

PACE urges Ukraine to refrain from any actions detrimental to rule of law

09:31 26.01.2021
Ukraine records 2,779 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,538 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,779 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,538 people recovered – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

PACE confirms credentials of Russian delegation

Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

Meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders held, agreed to continue consultations - presidential press service

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny served with charges of organizing assassination

LATEST

Venice Commission receives request from Razumkov to provide opinion on draft laws in relation to Constitutional Court

Slovak investors declare illegal takeover of office building in Podil district in Kyiv

Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Kvien meets with MPs from Servant of People on sanctions against Dubinsky, but they want to figure it out – Yermak

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

Yermak: We are not talking about global personnel changes in govt

Yermak: Attempts by many forces to spoil relations between Ukraine and U.S. unsuccessful

Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

Kuleba on confirmation of Russian delegation's powers by PACE: Assembly broke down long ago

PACE confirms credentials of Russian delegation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD