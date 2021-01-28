EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

During the 35th meeting of the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM), Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas called for close cooperation at the border in the name of harmonious and transparent cross-border management in modern conditions.

"The EU has finalised the reconstruction of two border crossing points between Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and provided substantial investment. I encourage the Ukrainian side to implement the agreed renovation works and provision of infrastructure in order to swiftly launch joint border operations, to the benefit of people and trade," the EUBAM quoted Maasikas as saying in a press release posted on Thursday.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministries, border, customs and law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, the European Union Delegations to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, the International Organization for Migration, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and United Nations Development Programme joined the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, the EU Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova noted that the EU Border Assistance Mission continues to be a key player in bringing closer together the Moldovan and Ukrainian border management authorities.

"This is done with joint efforts in the fight against cigarettes smuggling or in rolling out the joint border control concept along the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, so that citizens on both sides can travel more easily from one side to the other. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put at risk people's health and safety, and EUBAM stands firm with the border police and customs services in their mission to ensure a better service delivery to citizens. Related to further implementation of joint control, I would like to reiterate that we are looking forward to further progress in the next few weeks and months at border crossing points such as Kuchurhan-Pervomaisc," he said.

In his turn, Deputy Director General of the Directorate for the European Union and the NATO of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Serhii Saienko stated that Ukraine and Moldova have an opportunity to enter new stage in multifaceted relations and in their integration movement to the EU.

"As Ukraine and Moldova leaders reiterated during their meeting in Kyiv on January 12, both countries will contribute into regional security by enhancing cooperation on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. Fight against smuggling and trafficking of tobacco, drugs and arms, corruption prevention and countering illegal migration remain key priorities with EUBAM assistance," he said.

The next meeting of the Advisory Board will be held in June 2021.