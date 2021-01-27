Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

New proceedings against the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko and newly elected President of the United States Joseph Biden were opened two days after the inauguration of the President of the United States with the knowledge of the President's Office of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Golovan.

"On January 20 of this year, Ukrainians, together with the whole world, were watching the inauguration of President-elect of the United States Biden. They looked with great hopes at deepening cooperation between our country and a strategic ally. Since during the tenure of the fifth President of Ukraine Poroshenko and then Vice President Biden, this cooperation was very positive and useful for us," Golovan recalled at a briefing.

"With a certain joy - as we now see it, hypocritical, they looked at this inauguration in the Office of incumbent President Zelensky. Why do I say 'hypocritical?' Because already on January 22, two days after the inauguration of the President of the United States, two new criminal proceedings concerning alleged interference in the activities of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Shokin by the fifth President of Ukraine Poroshenko and current President of the United States Biden," he said.

"Who are the executors of this provocation? And the executors are the same. Internationally recognized agent of the aggressor state Derkach, the Pechersky court and the current Ukrainian government, which is manipulated by the agents of the aggressor state ... That is, they are again trying to destroy the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States with such provocations," Golovan said.

The Interfax-Ukraine agency sent a request to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine regarding this information, but the court could not confirm or refute the information about the opening of such cases.