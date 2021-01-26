Facts

16:20 26.01.2021

Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

2 min read
Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

During the sixth Ukrainian-Slovak expert forum, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova presented to her Slovak colleagues the goals and mechanisms of the Crimean Platform's work, informed the event participants about preparations for its inaugural summit in Kyiv on August 23, 2021, and also expressed gratitude to the Slovak side for willingness to take part in it.

"Talking about the situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Dzhaparova drew attention to the deteriorating human rights situation and the continuing militarization of the peninsula by the Russian occupation administration, which endangers the security of the Black Sea-Azov region," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday on its official website.

. The First Deputy Minister noted that more than 28,000 Ukrainian citizens have been drafted into the ranks of the Russian army since the beginning of the occupation of the peninsula, more than 160 criminal cases were opened by the occupation authorities for evading military service.

Dzhaparova also drew the attention of the discussion participants to the forced change in the demographic composition of the Crimean population, recalled other crimes of the Russian occupation administration on the peninsula: suppression of religious freedoms and freedom of speech, oppression of national minorities, politically motivated persecution, enforced disappearances, militarization of education and illegal privatization of Ukrainian state property in Crimea.

It is noted that the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine opened the forum together with her Slovak counterpart, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Ingrid Brockova. The event was attended by Ukrainian and Slovak experts, representatives of government agencies and business.

"Dzhaparova outlined the priorities of Ukraine's foreign policy for 2021, in particular regarding European and Euro-Atlantic integration, energy security and countering Russian aggression. She expressed gratitude to the Slovak side for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

For her part, Brockova noted that Slovakia supports the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine and does not recognize the violation of its territorial integrity.

Tags: #crimea #slovakia #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:22 26.01.2021
Russia deploys 32,500 troops in Crimea, restoring nuclear infrastructure, no demarches against

Russia deploys 32,500 troops in Crimea, restoring nuclear infrastructure, no demarches against

13:19 25.01.2021
Culture Ministry asks British Embassy to explain why Russian BBC office includes Sevastopol and Simferopol into list of Russian cities

Culture Ministry asks British Embassy to explain why Russian BBC office includes Sevastopol and Simferopol into list of Russian cities

12:35 25.01.2021
MFA reminds BBC that Simferopol, Sevastopol have never been Russian cities

MFA reminds BBC that Simferopol, Sevastopol have never been Russian cities

18:58 20.01.2021
Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

15:54 20.01.2021
Rada's delegation initiates creation of 'Crimean Platform' at PACE site – Mezentseva

Rada's delegation initiates creation of 'Crimean Platform' at PACE site – Mezentseva

11:15 20.01.2021
Ukraine creates Concept for development of Crimean Tatar language until 2032

Ukraine creates Concept for development of Crimean Tatar language until 2032

17:57 19.01.2021
Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

14:33 19.01.2021
Kuleba, OSCE Chairperson discuss issue of remote monitoring of situation in Crimea

Kuleba, OSCE Chairperson discuss issue of remote monitoring of situation in Crimea

13:09 18.01.2021
Ukrainian counterintelligence reported threats from Russia at all times - Minister Laputina

Ukrainian counterintelligence reported threats from Russia at all times - Minister Laputina

11:29 18.01.2021
Decisions on de-occupation of Crimean peninsula to be made at summit of Crimean Platform on Aug 23 – Zhovkva

Decisions on de-occupation of Crimean peninsula to be made at summit of Crimean Platform on Aug 23 – Zhovkva

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Dubinsky asks Ukraine's President for personal meeting

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Ukraine on Wednesday

LATEST

Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Dubinsky asks Ukraine's President for personal meeting

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Ukraine on Wednesday

Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

Dubinsky publishes his speech at meeting of faction, refuses to leave faction voluntarily

Rada approves admission to Ukraine of Armed Forces' units of other states to participate in 2021 multinational exercises

Polish Foreign Minister says Borrell should visit Kyiv before his visit to Moscow

PACE urges Ukraine to refrain from any actions detrimental to rule of law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD