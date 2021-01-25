Office of Simple Solutions urges not to support bill that could prevent NABU from investigating top corruption

A bill that could destroy the institutional capacity of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to investigate top corruption in the state may be registered with the Verkhovna Rada in the near future, according to the Office of Simple Decisions and Results.

"The bill wants to destroy the ability of NABU to qualitatively and impartially investigate such crimes. In particular, it is planned to remove the rule that only NABU should investigate criminal cases committed by top officials and crimes that inflict significant financial losses on the state. This means that detectives should work. Many small cases will be added to NABU and they will not be able to focus on cases involving top corrupt officials and significant damage to the state," the office said on its website.

The bill will allow the prosecutor general to decide which law enforcement agency will investigate cases of top corruption, which will allow him to take cases from NABU and transfer them to the police or SBU officers.

It will also allow NABU to take away the authority to make requests for international legal assistance and allow it to be done only through the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and the Justice Ministry, as well as actually change the jurisdiction of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), which will affect the ability to bring top corrupt officials to justice. This means that when taking cases to NABU, they will be simultaneously taken from HACC, the Office of Simple Solutions and Results said.

"The WatchDoc experts have analyzed this bill and urge MPs not to vote if it is registered," the office said.

The Office of Simple Decisions and Results is a non-governmental organization that prepares recommendations for the National Reform Council, whose executive committee is headed by Mikheil Saakashvili.